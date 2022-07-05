IWMB rescues birds from illegal custody

The Rescue team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Tuesday raided on an illegal purchase and sale of birds and rescued six chakurs, seven rosary ring parakeets and a gray franklin. According to IWMB, the raid was carried out Alpha Bird Shop located in sector Islamabad in E-11 where the accused was doing illegal purchase and sale of birds. All the birds, the statement said, have been kept in the Marghzar Rescue Center while the completely healthy birds will be released into their natural habitat. It said that the birds in need of any kind of treatment will be released after full care. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), on the complaint of citizens, has also seized three rare turtles which are retained illegally. As Islamabad is a wildlife sanctuary therefore sale and purchase of wildlife is strictly banned including hunting, under the Protection Ordinance 1979. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board appeals to the public to inform the IWMB about the illegal sale and purchase of wildlife.