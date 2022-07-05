ICT to send profiteers to jail directly

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to change the current practice to penalize profiteers as instead of imposing fine, a new decision has been taken under which the violators would be sent to jail directly to cope with overcharging issue in the city.

“We decided to issue warnings to such violators twice and if they repeat the same crime to overcharge citizens, then send them to jail directly through prescribed judicial procedure,” said Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Memon is a Grade-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), recently assumed the charge of the DC, ICT while succeeding Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, who was transferred to the Establishment Division. While talking to Daily Times, Memon said the pricing is a big issue in the city that needs to be solved amicably.

“As soon as I assumed this office, I personally paid few surprise visits in different areas of the capital and checked many things including commodities prices and reached to the conclusion that merely issuing challan/fine against overcharging is not some concrete solution,” he explained. “Fear of jail is more effective than a monetary fine. When someone is fined, they again repeat the episode after paying that fine,” he said. “Effort with no result is a futile effort,” he quoted.

The DC said that he believes in practical instead of merely claims or publicity, adding that work is underway to enhance the capacity of all sector falls in the domain of ICT including food departments.

“Besides this, I am also ambitious to upgrade the revenue system of the capital”, he committed.

He further added that to cope with the business of illegal or fake housing societies was another daunting task which, he said, being fulfilled very shrewdly as it was the most overwhelming issue of the time, adding that Capital Development Authority and all relevant departments are taken on board to root out such issues of the capital.

Memon also hinted that to make it par with international standards, some legislations are required for the ICT as well. He stated that the role of ICT administration should be more powerful practically and pivotal instead of only issuing fines and penalties.While utilizing my previous service experience, I am committed to revive all missing goals in the ICT in order to make it an exemplary organization forever.

Besides sound working experience, Memon also has strong academic credentials as well. He had done his LLM (Comparative and International Dispute Resolution) from Queen Mary University of London, bachelors of Engineering (Mechanical) from National University of Sciences and Technology, Rawalpindi, and Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi) and Intermediate and matriculation from Chinar Army Public School and College Murree.