People’s Bus Service to start on Clifton, DHA, Gulshan-e-Hadeed routes

On the demand of citizens and increasing popularity of Sindh People’s Intra-District Bus Service, it has been decided by the Transport Department of Sindh to enhance routes of the service.

The People’s Bus Service will also start its services on Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed routes very soon. This decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday. The meeting also agreed to further increase the routes of People’s Bus Service in Larkana city. There will be 4 routes of People’s Bus Service in Larkana and Deputy Commissioner Larkana has been given the task of planning and submitting proposal of new routes. It was also decided in the meeting that People’s Intra-District Bus Service will strat its operations in Larkana from July 16 with fleet of 16 buses. On this occasion, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) to finalize the additional routes of Karachi city in consultation with the Independent Experts within two days. He directed that officials of Sindh Mass Transit Authority should also be deployed at the Command and Control Center of People’s Bus Service. He said that RTS system should be installed in People’s Bus Service by August 25, as it will equip the buses with the facility of real time tracking, Wi-Fi facility and CCTV cameras. Sharjeel Inam Memon vowed that Inshallah, we will soon give a new surprise to the citizens of Karachi pertaining new bus service. Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Cap. (R) Altaf Sario, DC Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor, Independent Experts Naveed Hassan, S. Safdar Kazmi and others were also present in the meeting.