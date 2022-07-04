Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul and her ex Simon Konecki attend her concert together

Adele’s music brings people together, including the loves of her life, past and present. On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, which marked her first public concert in five years. Standing in a VIP section together were none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 “divorce” album. Simon and Rich were spotted chatting with married Hollywood couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Also in attendance at the concert: Tom Cruise, James Corden, Niall Horan and Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. During the show, Adele sang hits including “Rumour Has It,” “Rolling In the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” While performing the latter song, she got emotional after members of the crowd, which totaled about 65,000 people, sang along at her request. And while the audience members could make Adele feel their love, she reciprocated. A few times during the concert, including while singing her James Bond theme song “Skyfall,” the singer stopped the music to ask security to help concertgoers who appeared to be in physical distress-something she has done before at past shows. According to BBC News, at the end of the song, she spotted another possible emergency incident and asked a fan, “Do you need help? Are you waving or do you need help? Oh, you’re waving!” Also during the show, Adele spoke about the Las Vegas concert residency she had postponed earlier this year.