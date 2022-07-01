ITP issues 8,511 tickets in last two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 8,511 fine tickets over one way violation during the last two weeks.

Special squads were formed by ITP following the special direction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, which would be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue, said the ITP spokesperson.

In this regard, orders were issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts were also aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public could be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules. Strict actions would be taken against traffic rules violators’ specifically one-way violation and the driver violating the law would also be prosecuted in police stations as per law.

Islamabad Capital Police also appealed to the citizens to abide by one-way restrictions for the protection of life and property of themselves and others.