Ambassador Masood urges US investors, Pakistani diaspora to invest in Pakistan

HOUSTON: Ambassador Masood Khan has urged US investors and Pakistani diaspora to take Pakistan as the emerging market and to invest their excess capacity for reaping huge economic dividends. This, he said, would create a win-win partnership for the two countries.

“Part of my mission is to explore avenues for US investments in Pakistan”, stated the Ambassador.

He was addressing business leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, members of prestigious US think tank Asia Society and Pakistani community at various occasions during the third day of his visit to Houston, the business hub of the United States.

Ambassador Khan said that United States was the biggest trading partner of Pakistan. “Last year, our exports to the United States were 5 billion. This year we have crossed the 7 billion mark.” He noted that Pakistani exports of goods and services to the US have witnessed an exponential growth of more than 40% this year.

Discussing multifaceted Pak-US ties, Ambassador Masood Khan said that Pakistan has been a steadfast ally of the United States. “We have been partners in peace-keeping, peace-building and peace-making. Our partnership has contributed towards making the world safer,” continued the Ambassador.

Addressing Pakistani American community, the Ambassador said that we all have to work together to dispel misperceptions about Pakistan in the United States; remove misgivings about United States, and finally make Pakistan strong economically.

“You are a strong bridge between Pakistan and the United States and you have done well here. Most of the Pakistani entrepreneurs in the United States have excess capacity. They have excess wealth and this can be invested in Pakistan. It would strengthen the relationship between the two countries,” said Ambassador Masood Khan.

During his four-day visit to Houston, the Ambassador has been interacting with business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, congressmen and members of Pakistani diaspora based in Texas State.

On Wednesday, the Ambassador had a luncheon meeting with the leading investors and entrepreneurs where he highlighted huge potential of Pak economy which has remained untapped so far in various fields including petroleum, agriculture, livestock, green and alternate energy, climate change, healthcare, semi conductors and tech sector.

The Ambassador pointed out that the United Stated was already investing in Pakistan. “In the tech sector, for instance, we have earned about $700 million in past 18 months alone. The momentum comes directly from the United States; from the Bay Area; from Houston, and in other parts of the United States.”

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was ready with its infrastructure to receive US investments. We have the necessary wherewithal in the shape of easy and accessible ports, integrated rail road network and most importantly an enterprising young population to become a self-sustaining hub of commercial and economic activities in the region. “Our regulatory regime has been eased to provide maximum facilitation and benefits to the investors,” continued the Ambassador.

Later, the Ambassador visited Texas chapter of prestigious Asia Society and interacted with members of think tank, policy experts, academicians and businessmen.

The Ambassador also visited Community Clinic set up by Ibne Sina Foundation under Muslim Health initiative. He also attended a dinner hosted by the Foundation where he addressed a large number of healthcare and medical professionals, philanthropists and business leaders.