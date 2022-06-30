PCB declares squad for Test series against South Africa

A twenty-player squad for the Test series against South Africa was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

Babar Azam will serve as the team’s captain, and Muhammad Rizwan will serve as the vice-captain, according to Chief Selector National Cricket Team Muhammad Waseem, who spoke at a news conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Tabish Khan are additional squad members.

According to the Chief Selector, the players’ prior performances were taken into consideration when choosing the team. He claimed that the players’ central contracts were given to them after taking their fielding and fitness into account.