Monsoon rain expected in Lahore today

On Thursday, rain or wind-thundershowers are predicted for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, and coastal Sindh districts.

There is a 70% chance that the first rains of the current monsoon will fall in Lahore today due to the strong winds that have cooled the city’s hot weather.

According to the Met Office, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal started to move into the upper parts of the country on Wednesday. By the end of the week, they may intensify and spread to the southern parts of the country.

Other regions of the country can expect hot and muggy weather, while upper Sindh and south Punjab will experience extremely hot weather.

The weather office predicts that temperatures in Samundri (Faisalabad) could rise as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

In the past, there was hot, dry weather throughout most of the nation, with extreme heat in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

The three locations with the highest temperatures on Wednesday were Nokundi (48), Sibbi, Jacobabad, Dadu, and Nurpur Thal (46).

Under the influence of this, the expected weather will be as under Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June to 04th July. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, and Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from 1st July to 05th July.