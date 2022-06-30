Sajal’s Instagram picture goes viral

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly shared a new selfie on the social media application Instagram which is going viral. The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday and shared a cute selfie which went viral across social media platforms. “Letting go is a super power!” read the caption on her post.

Sajal can be seen sporting a blue-coloured sleeveless top in the viral picture paired with traditional headgear and tinted face makeup.

Sajal Aly’s selfie got millions of likes from the users of the social media application, while several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including producer Sana Shahnawaz and actor Rabia Butt posted lovely compliments for the super-talented artist.

“But holding on to right person and a kind person is a super natural power too, therefore will never let go of you sajjjjjal,” read the comment by Butt on the post.

Sajal has at least 8.7 million followers on the social application where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has proven herself as one of the most versatile actors in Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade.

She was last seen as LC Rabia Safeer in the star buster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.