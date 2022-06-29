Govt approves changes in visa regime for Afghans to attract business from Central Asia: PM

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that easing visa requirements for Afghan nationals will bring the two countries closer together and promote investment from Central Asia.

“This facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people, and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister stated that he has instructed the Interior Ministry to develop a more open visa policy.

He stated that adjustments to the visa rules for Afghan nationals have been authorised by the federal cabinet

PM Sharif stated that Afghan drivers and transporters would be granted multiple visas within 48 hours for up to a year.