Kazakhstan: A Tourist Heaven in Central Asia

The economy of many countries depends on tourism. Kazakhstan is one of them but is less known for its tourist attractions. Only those who have visited it deeply can say that Kazakhstan is a country of thousands of colours. The fragrance of Kazakh ancestral colours of traditions and heritage travels from their Turkish and medieval Mongol tribes from the 5th to 13th centuries AD. Many other tribes that populated the territory between Siberia and the Black Sea in the aforementioned period have also added their colours to enrich the present-day Kazakh fragrance of traditions and heritage. The Kazakh identity was strongly shaped by the foundation of the Kazakh Khanate between 1456 and 1465.

Kazakhs are a Turkic ethnic group and are among 56 ethnic groups officially recognized by the People’s Republic of China. So, you can say Kazakhs living in China and other parts of the world may have a flair for Chinese traditional and heritage colours. Adding more cultural heritage, architectural, and traditional values to the ones Kazakhstan have in the present era.

The present-day Republic of Kazakhstan declared its independence on December 16, 1991, from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). Before independence, it was Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic since 1925 when the Kazakhs were officially distinguished from the Kyrgyz. Earlier, it was the Kirghiz Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic established in 1920. The fragrance of a rose remains the same alluring, whatever you name it. The fragrance of the Kazakh rose that started blossoming in the 5th Century AD has surrounded the world since its independent identity. Kazakh colours have been spread across the globe over the last three decades. Tourists from every nook and corner of the world are flying to discover the mystery of Kazakh fragrance and its thousands of colours.

Lenient visa policies, comparatively stable prices, friendly hospitality, quality food and comfortable accommodation at affordable prices are expected to attract a much larger number of visitors.

Kazakhstan’s one of the leading news media The Astana Times reported on 22 December 2021 that the volume of services provided by accommodation facilities in Kazakhstan has increased by 66.4 per cent during the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The report quoted Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics and mentioned the revenues of accommodation service providers rose by 78.9 billion tenges ($US181 million). To attract more business visitors and tourists, Kazakhstan has lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions on June 8, 2022. Passengers may now travel to Kazakhstan with the right visa. International flights have resumed between Kazakhstan and several countries. Covid-19 restrictions are over now. Millions are expected to travel to heavenly Kazakh tourist destinations in the coming days. Thousands are expected to fly for business ventures and spend their best days in Kazakhstan. The country is landlocked. It does not have beaches – the best attraction for Western tourists, and the ports for a large volume of trade. Even then, it attracts both tourists and business ventures. Contrary to the notions of the world about a landlocked country. Kazakhstan is doing great in both sectors, tourism and international trade. In Particular, the visitors’ influx is going up every quarter of the year. Kazakhstan is the best example of having tourist-friendly policies. Selling tourism based on cultural heritage and traditional sites is an exception. Countries like Pakistan shall learn from Kazakhstan’s tourism and cultural promotion policies as well as its national strategic and security policies. According to a survey conducted by the Central Asia Barometer, 87 per cent of Kazakhs have a favourable view of Russia, the closest neighbourhood with the largest border, with 8 per cent holding an unfavourable view. The survey also found that 88 per cent support closer relations with Russia, compared to 6 per cent who do not.

Despite all the likeness of Russia in Kazakhstan, as Aljazeera reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, June 17, 2022, appeared on a Russia Today (RT), sitting next to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and Margarita Simonyan, head of the Kremlin-funded RT television network, which is sanctioned in the West. The three were on the main stage of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia’s former imperial capital and Putin’s hometown.

Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s former foreign minister and the United Nations’ former deputy secretary-general, replying to Simonyan’s question about the “inevitability” and “legality” of what the Kremlin has dubbed a “special operation” in Ukraine – Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II, said “If the right to self-determination is implemented worldwide, there will be over 600 nations instead of the 193 states that are currently UN members. Of course, that would be chaos. That’s why we won’t recognize Taiwan, Kosovo, [the breakaway Georgian regions of] South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Apparently, the same principle will be applied to the quasi-state territories that are, in our view, Luhansk and Donetsk, the two breakaway regions in southeastern Ukraine.”

His remarks about Luhansk and Donetsk might have shattered Russia and its lovers in Kazakhstan but President Tokayev was much appreciated for his blunt opinion. At times, we have to stand by the principles. Great leadership does so. This bold and blunt statement might cause some differences with Russia and strategic difficulties for Kazakhstan. But, people believe that it won’t affect Kazakhstan’s trade and tourism, which have already suffered from the Russia-Ukraine war. Kazakhstan’s trade and tourism with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have gone to almost zero.

Talgat Amanbayev, Chair of Kazakh Tourism national company tasked with promotion and improvement of tourism potential, talking to The Astana Times has said, “The post-pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the Kazakh tourism industry. In the first four months of this year alone, the industry attracted 75.6 billion tenges (US$173.7 million), whereas the target for 2022 is one trillion tenges (US$2.3 billion). For inbound tourism, we are also seeing positive change. In February, Kazakhstan resumed its visa-free regime with 74 countries. And we are hoping to increase the list to 100 countries.”

Now, a list of the top 12 main tourist places, which are the best in Central Asia and make Kazakhstan heaven of tourism in the region. They are Astana – a city that is the changing face of Central Asia, Almaty – a city that is Kazakhstan’s biggest cultural hub, Aktau – a very pretty town by the Caspian Sea, Taraz – an ancient city in the South Kazakhstan, Lake Balkhash – the 15th largest lake in the world, Baikonur – a city of the spaceport, rockets, and spaceships, Semey – an ancient and historical city, Turgen Gorge – an amazing place for trekkers, Lake Kaindy – a natural dam, Tamgaly-Tas – a sacred sanctuary, Nomad’s Land – an abandoned film set and Shymkent is a getaway to the heartland of Kazakhstan.

