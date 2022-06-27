Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photograph of Princess Lilly after her first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gifting fans with a very special birthday treat. Just two days after their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of their youngest family member.

In the new picture, Lili is seen smiling for the camera as she posed in the yard of her family’s home in England. For the candid shoot, the birthday girl wore an ocean blue dress with a white lace bow placed in her red hair.

Photographer Misan Harriman, who snapped the image of Archie Harrison’s baby sister, also shared new photos on his social media.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers!” he wrote on Instagram June 6. “Joy and face painting all around.”

To celebrate Lili’s first year around the sun, Prince Harry and Meghan invited close friends and family to a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage in England, according to a spokesperson for the family. Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery created a special cake for Lilibet. The parents were also touched by fans and followers around the world who made donations to the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet’s honor. More than $100,000 has been raised for the organization, which continues to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis.

In the middle of celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, multiple members of the royal family took to social media to wish Lili a very happy first birthday on June 4.

Among those celebrating Lili’s major milestone were Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have three children of their own, tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also commemorated Lili’s birthday on Twitter, writing, “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

Before today, Prince Harry and Megan shared only one pic of their daughter since she was born. Lili was featured on the family’s 2021 holiday card, along with her parents and big brother, Archie, 3.

Like we said, this is a gift!