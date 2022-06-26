Sri Lanka names 18-man squad for Australia Test series

COLOMBO: Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia, which starts next week in Galle, the island nation’s cricket board said Saturday. The first Test starts on June 29 and the second will be from July 8, with both played next to the southern city’s picturesque fort. The Australian tour of the island began earlier this month with three T20 matches, a series the tourists won 2-1. A five-match ODI series was won by the hosts 3-2. Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Jeffrey Vandersay.