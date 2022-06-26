Kim Kardashian and North West on an adorable date in Italy

North West is the ultimate plus one. While Pete Davidson couldn’t make Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s epic wedding weekend in Italy due to filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian wasn’t without a date. The 41-year-old brought her eldest of four kids along for the festivities, which included a family dinner in Portofino on May 20.

A week later, Kim shared several photos on her Instagram of her and North, 8, from the pre-wedding celebration.

“Best Date Ever,” Kim captioned the series of snaps of the mother-daughter duo from the restaurant. The SKIMS mogul-still rockin’ her platinum blonde hair she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month-wore a dark cut-out crop top with attached sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana and watching high-waisted leggings with built-in boots. North rocked a black short-sleeve top with a cross on the front, teamed with black jeans, kitten-heeled sandals and her signature braids.

The evening was a blended family affair with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner all in attendance, along with Kourtney’s kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis’ kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

“The family booked out the entire restaurant for the celebration,” an eyewitness exclusively told E! News. “The menu included handmade troife pasta with pesto, baked seabass, fresh fruit and coffee parfait with coffee liqueur. The meal was also paired with a selection of three Italian wines.”

Just days before Kim shared her sweet social media post, North was spotted spending quality time with her father Kanye West. The daddy-daughter team hit up Malibu hotspot NOBU for lunch on May 26.