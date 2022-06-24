Patel meets ICRC delegation to discuss collaboration on healthcare

ISLAMABAD: Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan met with Federal Health Minister Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel, Special Secretary Health Mr. Irikhar Shallwant, and DG Health Dr. Shabana Salem on June 23, 2022.

The ICRC delegation Included Mr. Jamal Khan, Deputy Head of Delegation, Dr Mirwais Khan, Head of the Healthcare in Danger (HCID) Initiative, and Imad Aldibee, Program Manager for the ICRC’s Physical Rehabilitation program in Pakistan. The delegation was accompanied by Former Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Dr. Seemin Jamali.

The representatives of the ICRC apprised the Federal Minister about the ICRC’s humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, with a focus on its physical rehabilitation program as well as the need for increased protection of healthcare. The delegation also offered its support to the government to strengthen federal and provincial laws for the protection of healthcare, facilitate capacity building of federal health institutions, and to improve the provision of physical rehabilitation services across the country.

Patel appreciated the humanitarian support provided by the ICRC over the years and reiterated the government’s commitment to provide universal health coverage to everyone in Pakistan. Moreover, he emphasized on the need to do more to facilitate persons with disabilities, encourage their social inclusion, and enable a safer working environment for healthcare workers in the country.

The federal minister assured the ICRC’s delegation of the support of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination for its humanitarian activities. Both sides also decided to further pursue a strengthened partnership and joint activities for improving the health indicators in the country with a special focus on persons with disabilities.

The ICRC works with health authorities and local partners in Pakistan to bolster the country’s healthcare sector through a range of initiatives including strengthening of the continuum of care, provision of physical rehabilitation services and facilitating community First Medical Aid trainings. Moreover, under its HCID initiative, the ICRC is working to address the issue of violence against healthcare workers and facilities by promoting evidence-based initiatives in collaboration with government health departments, leading universities and public hospitals.