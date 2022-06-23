Mother of politician Farooq Sattar passes away in Karachi

On Thursday, the mother of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr. Farooq Sattar died in Karachi.

According to family sources, her funeral prayers will be offered following Asr’s prayers in the MC Ground of the PIB Colony in Karachi.

MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his sorrow and condolences on the death of Dr. Farooq Sattar’s mother.

“We share Dr. Farooq Sattar’s grief and stand by him in this difficult time.” “May Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the departed soul and grant her Jannah,” he prayed.

Previously, the body of Dr. Farooq Sattar’s mother was transported from Liaquat National Hospital to the Jamshed Road morgue via Edhi Ambulance.