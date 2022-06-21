Flights cancelled, delayed at Lahore Airport

Four flights were canceled and nine others were delayed at Lahore Airport due to a lack of planes and other factors.

Serene Air flight ER1821 from Lahore to Jeddah has been canceled, according to reports. Similarly, Serene Air flight ER1822 from Jeddah to Lahore has also been cancelled.

Saudi Airlines flight SV734 coming from Jeddah to Lahore has been cancelled. Saudi Airlines flight SV735 from Lahore to Jeddah has also been cancelled.

Airblue flight PA412 flew to Sharjah from Lahore with a delay of four hours and forty-five minutes. Turkish Airlines flight TK715 flew to Istanbul from Lahore with a delay of two-and-a-half hours.

Turkish Airlines flight TK714 from Istanbul to Lahore was delayed by two hours. Airblue flight PA402 from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour.

Airblue flight PA430 flew to Abu Dhabi from Lahore with a delay of one hour and fifteen minutes. Airblue flight PA472 flew to Jeddah from Lahore with a delay of one hour and a minute.