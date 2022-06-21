Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till June 28 in another case of violence and damaging public property during the party’s recent long march.

The court directed the PTI leaders to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on bail applications of the PTI leaders, wherein Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Yasir Gillani, Andleeb Abbas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Mussarat Cheema, and others appeared.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik represented the PTI leaders before the court and argued that his clients were nominated in a case registered by Shafiqabad police station under Anti-Terrorism Act sections.

He submitted that the police had registered identical cases against the PTI leaders across the Punjab. He pleaded with the court that all charges leveled against his clients were baseless and requested for the grant of bail to them.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the PTI leaders and also sought case record from police on the next date of hearing. The PTI leaders were already on interim bail in identical cases registered by Shahdara and Gulberg police.