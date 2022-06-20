NDMA issues alert in anticipation of countrywide severe rains forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert for relevant departments on Sunday night in anticipation of severe rains forecast in most parts of the country today (Monday, June 20, 2022) through Wednesday.

According to an NDMA spokesman, landslides were expected in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Galyat as a result of rainstorms, as well as floods in most rivers, nullahs, and inundation of low-lying areas in the country’s plains.

The Authority asked all concerned federal, provincial, and municipal ministries and departments to be vigilant and take preventive measures in order to avoid any loss of human life or property as a result of the deluge predicted by the meteorological department.

The agencies were instructed to have all apparatus, including dewatering pumps, ready to drain rainwater from the country’s low-lying areas.

Aside from that, the departments were advised to encourage citizens in flood-prone areas to minimize their movements and avoid unnecessary travel.

Furthermore, residents in these locations were asked to notify the appropriate departments in the event of an emergency.

The NDMA urged the highway and traffic police to keep tourists informed of changing weather conditions and to divert them to safe routes.