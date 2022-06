Bakht Baidar Khan, a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and a former provincial minister, died on Friday (today) in Lower Dir.

The president of the PPP Malakand division was Bakht Baidar Khan.

He spent several days in a Peshawar hospital receiving treatment. Today, at 6:30 p.m. in Adenzai, his funeral prayers will be offered.

The funeral prayers will be attended by PPP provincial and national leaders.