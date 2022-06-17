Revised schedule of ‘Ms Marvel’ screenings in Pakistan announced

Ms Marvel has been creating a hype across the world. The series has been streaming on Disney+ and is all set to screen in cinemas across Pakistan.

Ms. Marvel was earlier announced to screen the first two episodes on June 16, however, a new schedule shared by filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy confirms that the initial round of screenings will begin on June 17.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “My Pakistani folks, Ms. Marvel episodes will start playing in cinemas this Friday – in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. They will play in cinemas for a week.”

She added: “On July 1, episodes 3 and 4 will be released and they will screen in cinemas for a week. Schedules for the same will be out on June 30.”

The filmmaker continued: “On July 15, the last 2 episodes will be released in cinemas and they will run for a week only.”

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.

