Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the process of departmental promotions on vacant seats of traffic wardens should be completed at the earliest. DIG Traffic Punjab should fill 295 vacant seats through departmental promotions as per merit. IG Punjab directed that other issues related to traffic police should be re-examined and the committee should submit its final report based on its recommendations within 14 days. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the complaints and suggestions of the citizens should be given full consideration in issuing the character certificate. IG Punjab has constituted a committee on amendments related to the character certificate which will submit its report in two weeks. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in the issuance of the character certificate, the category of crimes and the right of appeal should be examined in detail. IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Establishment to review the performance of Police Qaumi Razakar and their administrative matters and to present a comprehensive report for decision making at the next meeting. IG Punjab issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office here today.

During the meeting DIG Operations, AIG Finance and DIG Traffic Punjab gave their briefings on the topics under discussion while senior officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions on these issues. IG Punjab directed that changes in the character certificate, appointment of traffic wardens on vacant seats and issues related to Police Qaumi Razakar would be decided at the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional IG South Punjab, Additional IGs, Commandant PC, Additional IG Elite, CCPO Lahore, DIGs, DIG Traffic Punjab, Chief Operating Officer Safe City and other officers.