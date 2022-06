On Thursday, Lodhran Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba raided a neighborhood in Lodhran and discovered 3,000kg of dead chicken meat.

According to the AC Lodhran, some people were about to smuggle dead meat into the city’s food point when they were apprehended.

He didn’t say how many people were arrested while attempting to move the dead meat in the middle of the night.

The district administration has stepped up its efforts to find out who is supplying the city’s food shops with dead meat.