Momina Mustehsan, Sarmad Khoosat, Zeb and Mahlaqa among speakers at +92Disrupt

Bringing together some of the most well-known change-makers and experts from Pakistan’s flourishing start-up scene, +92Disrupt – a national tech and innovation conference organised by Katalyst Labs – will be taking place in the cultural capital of Lahore, from the 25th of June till the 26th of June, this year. Partnering with COLABS, Pakistan’s fastest-growing, flexible workspace, +92Disrupt will be held at the Ramada Hotel and the COLABS’ chic flagship location in Gulberg, Lahore. Organised by the renowned entrepreneur, Jehan Ara, of Katalyst Labs, the conference is also scheduled to be held in Islamabad and Karachi, this year. With an agenda featuring interactive fireside chats, exciting workshops, and industry-defining panels, +92Disrupt will play host to speakers such as Babar Ahmed, Momina Mustehsan, Misbah Naqvi, Mubariz Siddiqui, Sarmad Khoosat, Shehryar Hydri, Zeb Bangash, Mahlaqa Shaukat, Omar Shah and many more, in a bid to have relevant conversations that are impacting the startup community. Speaking about the upcoming conference, Jehan Ara states, “The tech startup ecosystem has evolved over the last two years and we felt that it was the right time for us to take disruption to the national level. With everything we’ve achieved in the build-up, this is one event you do not want to miss – whether in Lahore, Islamabad, or Karachi! The conversations will be worth listening to. The networking will be of immense value and the connections you make will be life-long.”