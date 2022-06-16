Roller coaster fatigue? Discovering Florida has plenty besides theme parks to fascinate

Forget roller coasters. Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando – the ‘Theme Park Capital of the World’ – is thrilling in its own right. My husband, five-year-old daughter and I have a room with two queen beds and views across Florida that are dramatic – but trumped by those of the vast penthouse, which sits 200ft up. We’re given a peek inside – it’s definitely where the other half lives. There are two king bedrooms, a private kitchen and luxurious bathrooms. And stepping onto the balcony is an adrenaline rush in itself. Especially for someone who doesn’t like heights. Lake Nona Wave Hotel opened its doors in December 2021, offering 234 rooms, decor that’s modern and incredibly stylish – and unrivalled tech. There are smart toilets, voice-activated room controls and windows that predictively tint in response to outdoor conditions – eliminating the need for blinds. There are also AI-optimised beds that adjust to meet the sleeper’s needs, from controlling the temperature to rebalancing to eliminate pressure points and reduce the number of wake-ups during the night.