‘Ms Marvel’ review-bombed by racist remarks

Disney’s recently released Ms. Marvel has been garnering great reviews, mainly on South Asian representation. However, certain segments of the society have been review-bombing the series.

For starters, review-bombing is when a large group of audience leaves negative remarks on an otherwise, well-appreciated film, series or book.

Ms. Marvel, which is being lauded by most fans was a victim of same, with several people sharing racist remarks.

A report published by TRT World shared that Ms. Marvel has been irking some opinionated citizens who believe that casting a brown, Muslim in the series was a “bad move”.

There are also reports of a Facebook group being run by the name ‘Christians against Ms. Marvel’. However, it has also been reported that it is a “troll group”.

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.