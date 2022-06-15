Daily Times

‘Ms Marvel’ review-bombed by racist remarks

* For starters, review-bombing is when a large group of audience leaves negative remarks on an otherwise, well-appreciated film, series or book

Staff Report

Disney’s recently released Ms. Marvel has been garnering great reviews, mainly on South Asian representation. However, certain segments of the society have been review-bombing the series.

For starters, review-bombing is when a large group of audience leaves negative remarks on an otherwise, well-appreciated film, series or book.

Ms. Marvel, which is being lauded by most fans was a victim of same, with several people sharing racist remarks.

A report published by TRT World shared that Ms. Marvel has been irking some opinionated citizens who believe that casting a brown, Muslim in the series was a “bad move”.

There are also reports of a Facebook group being run by the name ‘Christians against Ms. Marvel’. However, it has also been reported that it is a “troll group”.

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.

