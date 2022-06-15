Pakistani restaurant in Dubai unveils sneaker collaboration with Adidas

Famous Pakistani-restaurant from Dubai has just announced a collaboration with leading fashion brand, Adidas for a limited addition sneaker collection.

According to Masala, Adidas Originals launched the ‘SUPERSTAR RAVI’ sneaker, in collaboration with Ravi restaurant.

The collaboration highlights one of Dubai’s most famous and nostalgic restaurant, Ravi, which is a favourite amongst the city’s masses.

The special edition ‘SUPERSTAR RAVI’ references the Pakistani heritage of the owners.

“It also features a custom sock liner with a hand-drawn map design signifying the meaning of the name Ravi, meaning ‘river’ which is in Northeastern Pakistan,” quoted the publication.

The heel tab branding includes the year Ravi opened – written in both, English and Arabic.

The restaurant owners selected 6 menu items which have been added to the tongue of the sneakers as well.

Each set of shoes is delivered in a special edition “takeaway” box. The limited edition sneakers will be available for sale on June 23 across Dubai.

Ravi Restaurant was founded in Dubai by Chaudary Abdul Hameed in 1978. He had planned to serve Pakistani food and cater to those who miss home cooked meals at an affordable price.

Ravi Restaurant has witnessed a number of celebrity spottings as well such as Snoop Dogg, One Republic, Craig David and many others.