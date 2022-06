On Tuesday, four coal miners were kidnapped in Quetta’s Spin Karez neighborhood.

Two engineers are among the coal miners who have been kidnapped, according to police.

Two of the abducted people are from Chakwal, one from Swabi, and one from Muzaffarabad, according to police.

A case of kidnapping has been filed at the Hanna Urak police station, and the miners’ whereabouts are being sought.