Capital market reform measures improves investor participation: Annual Report

Capital market reform measures have improved investor participation by allowing ease of entry into the market, said an Annual Report issued here by Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. In this regard, not only domestic but foreign investors and NRPs have also shown more interest in investing in our capital market.

According to the annual report, owing to facility of online account opening process for NRPs, approximately Rs2.589b funds have been received for investment in securities as of June 30, 2021. Further, the online account opening facility introduced in January 2021 has resulted in opening of more than 10,500 accounts through this facility, which forms approximately 38pc of total new UINs registered during the period, report added. Measures undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in seamless market operations without any disruption. Securities brokers retained uninterrupted access to the market while investors continued to open their accounts from across the country.