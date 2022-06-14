3 Ps of the Pakistani State

Pakistan’s political apparatus is in shambles and the titanic of its economy is sinking fast because of the three Ps: Politics of idiosyncrasy, Perishing economy, and the Powers that be. To bring stability to the state of Pakistan, these three Ps will have to fall into their respective realms according to the constitution. The first ‘P’ stems out of the third ‘P’ and both the former ‘Ps’ have been the core reason for the deteriorating second ‘P’ in the history of Pakistan. The dollar is at an all-time high and the economy, as a result, is in a proverbial ICU owing to the recent political events unfolding in the capital’s arena. Notwithstanding the common scholarly opinion, I stand on the other side of the aisle deconstructing both political and economic crises in a more intelligible manner. The main premise is not how both politics and the economy are intertwined but how they constantly counterbalance each other due to these three conflicting forces in Pakistan.

The underpinning of any country’s political system is preserved in its constitution and the prevailing practices of the contemporary parties on board. But the case in Pakistan is starkly different in this regard. Our political system hinges on three contours: party chief, the party, and the amount of support the party gets from the Invisibles. Pakistan’s political system is a case to be researched rigorously, a whole complex model. Let me explain.

In Pakistan, an idiosyncrasy in political parties majorly outweighs the whole party and their idiosyncratic party chiefs are usually, if not in most cases, directed by the powers more “organized” than their party. Although an idiosyncrasy creates a powerful vote bank among the masses due to the beguiling charm of the leader, it is the most threatening peril to the Pakistani political apparatus and its quasi-democratic setup. Exclude London Sharif, Bani gala Khan, and Larkana Bhutto from the political landscape of Pakistan and there is nothing left but hollow organizations with no proper party structures to follow and manifestos to pursue. Idiosyncratic politics always cause political chaos in a country because it makes the whole scene a one-man show. President Trump and the 2021 capitol attack in the US is a very prominent example of this dangerous phenomenon.

However, the difference in Pakistan’s case is that the idiosyncrasy has often been created and supported by the Invisibles in history. When the once orchestrated leaders go out of their hands realizing their importance in the realm of politics, the Invisibles change sides. This has been the unfortunate history of Pakistan, as no prime minister has ever been able to complete their five-year term. Any rational thinking citizen can blame project IJI to project Khan for this vicious game of thrones, which is the core justification for the prevailing immature democracy in the country. This illicit marriage of idiosyncratic leaders and the powers that be is also the raison d’être behind the political instability of Pakistan, which plays dirty with the financial health of the country, usually and mostly, in all cases as they pursue short-term economic goals instead of focusing on the long term economic debacles.

Whilst political stability creates a sound economy, dangerous political chess games hatch an economic breakdown in countries-no more relatable example could be given other than the ongoing Sri Lankan economic collapse in this regard. In Pakistan, all the indicators from fiscal deficit to trade deficit are alluding to a Lanka-like situation shortly. The prevailing crises arise the need to ask one very important question in this regard:

What could be more threatening than the economic collapse of a nuclear-armed country?

But alas, there would be no answer. Because if there was any, we wouldn’t be worrying about an economic disaster hovering over our heads.

A subservient economy puts the baggage of financial dependence on the foreign policy of a country, which in turn gives rise to a quagmire in its diplomatic relations and threatens the very sovereignty that we try to protect with nukes in our case. Pakistan needs an economy based on a self-sustainable and self-reliant nature. Going to the IMF, again and again, will not help until we learn the art of long-term policy formulation, accurate budget collection, and pragmatic financial spending. All of this shows how this three entities-political stability, foreign policy, and the economy- are influenced and affected by the aforementioned three Ps.

Concerning this, the major stakeholders of the country’s good offices are fervently stuck in a cyclic loop of pursuing their interests and pulling each other’s legs. No need to name names, but there is a current notorious political wrangling going on between the three strong political forces of Punjab, one of which claims to be neutral at times. This chaos is creating political instability in the country, and as a result, putting the economy on the brink of devastation. To bring peace, the only way forward is adherence to the constitution. The constitution is to a country what air and water are to biomes. All the contemporary stakeholders of the state tried to mock the constitution in one way or the other, but as Honorable Justice Khosa once said:

“Pity the nation that is led by those who laugh at the law, little realizing that the law shall have the last laugh.”

And we saw that the law had its laugh. Now, the once not so neutrals are enthusiastically bent upon proving their neutrality, the party who played with article five was sent home democratically, and those who came with the help of “organizers” are in a chaotic political impasse on how to pursue their government and respective portfolios. Unfortunately, it took more than a couple of martial laws, abrogations of the sacrosanct constitution, and various blunders by the supposed saviours to understand the philosophy of neutralism. But thank God the better sense prevailed, only if it did.

However, to put the order right back in its constitutional place, the powers that be would have to halt their political manoeuvrings effective immediately and retreat to the cantonments. Political parties would have to promote party politics instead of an idiosyncratic leadership to pursue a truly democratic future for their respective parties and Pakistan alike. The honourable institution of the judiciary would have to act as a guardian of the legal system instead of acting as a guard now and then. In the end, I would like to sum up with pragmatic advice that we need policies, not promises; deeds, not words; and actions, not rhetoric. So bigwigs, let’s bag it up, roll up your sleeves, and put the goddam economy right back on track.

Khuda tumhara hami-o-nasir ho!

(A war maxim used by the country’s first dictator could come in handy as we are again in a state of war fighting for our financial independence, economic freedom, and diplomatic sovereignty.)

The writer is an independent freelance journalist who graduated from LSE. His core interests include internal political conflicts and foreign policy predicaments. He tweets @SohaibAliCH1.