Wilson, at 16, becomes youngest male USA track Olympian

Q uincy Wilson, at age 16, could become the youngest American male athletics competitor to appear at an Olympics as a member of the 4x400m relay pool at Paris. Wilson finished sixth in the 400m final in 44.94secs, missing out on an individual spot, but USA Track and Field’s relay selectors delivered the news Sunday he was in the relay group. “WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS,” Wilson posted on Instagram. The previous youngest US athletics competitor at an Olympics was Jim Ryun, who was 17 years and 137 days when he ran at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Wilson, about to start his junior year at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, twice broke the under-18 world record for 400m during last week’s US trials in Eugene, Oregon.