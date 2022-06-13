KP announces 15% increase in salaries, pension

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its annual budget for the year 2022-23 on Monday announced a raise of 15 percent in salaries and pension of its employees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech announced 15 percent ad-hoc relief and the same raise in pension of the provincial employees.

The raise was apart from the DRA allowance for the employees from grade-1 to grade 19. For police officials of grade 7 to grade 16, the Risk Allowance has been equalized to DRA Allowance.

Besides, the KP government also announced to raise the amount of the ‘Shuhada Package’ for the martyrs.