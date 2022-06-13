Sibtain Khan appointed as Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly

Moments before the presentation of the provincial budget in the Punjab Assembly, PTI leader Sibtain Khan was appointed as Opposition Leader.

On Monday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi issued notification of Mr Sibtain’s appointment as Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, ahead of the assembly’s expected stormy session in which the PML-N government would present the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to sources, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership considered Usman Buzdar, Mehmoodur Rashid, and Raja Basharat for the position. Mr Sibtain, on the other hand, led the race and was nominated as the opposition leader.

The PTI members of the provincial assembly are expected to give the PML-N government a hard time during Punjab Finance Minister Awais Laghari’s budget speech.