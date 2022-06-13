Nora Fatehi’s dance on ‘Dirty Little Secret’ takes YouTube by storm; hits 5 million mark

The dancer-turned-actress of Moroccan origin, Nora Fatehi is not shy from experimenting new things as now the diva made headlines with her collaboration with British-Pakistani singer Zack Knight.

The music video called ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is now out, which features the ‘Dance Meri Rani’ star, who now left fans dazzling by crooning.

The fame of Zack Knight and power of Nora Fatehi were enough for the listeners to take the viewership of the song to near 5 million on Nora’s YouTube channel, with in three days.

Shortly, after its release, some of the music fans started to say that the song gives vibe of Cardi-B.