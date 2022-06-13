A look into star-studded birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in Pakistan

As the world celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, a star-studded event was held in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.

It was one in a series of events planned around the country. British Deputy High Commissioner Belinda Lewis and British High Commissioner Thomas Drew greeted Pakistani celebrities at the event.

Several celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar, Ali Rehman Khan, Nida Yasir, Sonya Hussyn, Sharmila Farooqui, Ahad Raza Mir and Shae Gill, were spotted at the event.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by Dr Christian Turner and his spouse Mrs Claire Turner in the country’s federal capital Islamabad to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne and 75 years of Pakistan-UK relations.