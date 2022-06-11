Chughtai Healthcare signs MoU with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan for free cost testing services.

Chughtai Healthcare and SOS Village, Pakistan, have signed an MoU to ensure that the children in SOS Children’s Villages access quality diagnostics. Chughtai Healthcare, through its extensive network of Labs and collection centres, will offer free-of-cost testing services annually. Established in 1983, Chughtai Healthcare Services have reshaped the healthcare landscape for four decades. Today we are present in over 100 cities with more than 350 collection centres equipped with the latest technology and backed up by the expertise of 2000 lab technicians, making us one of the largest diagnostic networks in Pakistan.

SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan was formally introduced in Pakistan in 1975 and now operates in 17 districts covering all major cities. Today SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan has helped over 1600 orphan and underprivileged children since its inception, making it one of the unique welfare projects. The collaboration between Chughtai Healthcare and SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan will benefit an estimated 2080 children annually and help save the SOS villages critical costs on child health.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Chughtai Healthcare to share its vision of community engagement, diversity, inclusion, and corporate governance and showcase the support we provide to our nation,” said Dr. Omer Chughtai, Director of Operations Chughtai Healthcare. Ms. Saba Faisal, National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, remarked, “Every help in our mission to improve the lives of underprivileged children motivates us to reach out to more deserving children. With Chughtai Healthcare providing free-of-cost testing services, it is a significant motivator for us to focus on the provision of improved services in our villages.”

“This collaboration is extremely critical for Chughtai Healthcare’s CSR vision where we are moving from Social Responsibility to Shared Responsibility. Chughtai’s exceptional diagnostic facility is now within reach of every child living in the SOS villages, which is our humble contribution to the society.” Ms. Javaria Khan, Country Head Sales and Marketing, Chughtai Healthcare.