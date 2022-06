Abdur Rehman Khar, a former Punjab minister and the elder son of ex-Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar, died in Lahore on Saturday.

Khar was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore, where he was diagnosed with cancer.

His funeral prayers will be offered in his hometown of Darra Khar Gharbi, near Sanawan town, Kot Addu tehsil, district Muzzafargarh (Sunday) at 11 am.