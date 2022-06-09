Turkey to promote investment, cooperation in various fields: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan on Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries and Turkey wants to promote investment and cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, including education.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed these views while inaugurating the Incubation Centre at the National Institute of Management Sciences of Quaid-e-Azam University, Scanning Centre at the University Central Library and Computer Labs at Boys and Girls Hostels.

Addressing the participants, the Ambassador said that he was happy that Turkey is investing in the education sector as this investment is for the future of Pakistan.

He said that cooperation between the two countries is continuing in various fields and Turkey would further enhance it.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that Pakistan enjoys special relations with all Islamic countries and major Islamic countries were cooperating with Pakistan in various fields. The people of Pakistan have special love for Turkey, he added.

He said that facilities provided by Turkey to the university in the form of incubation centre, scanning centre and computer labs would further boost education and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He especially thanked the Turkish Ambassador for the assistance provided by Turkey.

He said that Turkish embassy staff and their children who want to study at Quaid-e-Azam University would be given special admission facilities and if any student from Turkey wanted to be admitted here, the university would allocate special seats for them.

On this occasion, a commemorative shield was presented to the Turkish Ambassador by the University.