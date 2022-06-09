QESCO CEO Karim visits Central Complaints Cell

QUETTA: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali visited different sectors of the company, including its Central Complaint Cell here on Thursday.

He also met the staff and officials during the visit, and said that the provision of facilities to the consumers was the company’s top priority.

He also directed the officials concerned to take measures to immediately address the complaints of consumers, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Later, the CEO along with other officials also inspected the ongoing construction of Qesco headquarters and instructed the relevant officers to complete the construction work within stipulated time without any compromise on quality standards.

Earlier, the CEO was given a detailed briefing on the working of the complaint cell.