‘Kamli’ — a journey of thought and emotions

Sarmad Khoosat’s much anticipated movie Kamli released nationwide earlier this weekend and it is a masterpiece that the Pakistani cinema needed at this time. From the first aerial shot of the forest to the last one, there is not a single second that you’d get distracted or lose interest. We know that Khoosat never fails to amaze us with his work, and this movie is a magical addition to the list, as it also touches upon intense matters within our society.

In Sarmad’s own words, it is a dialogue-light movie and a love story with a six-pack of songs. It is put through to the audience by the phenomenal acting done by each and every actor in the movie. Hina, played by Saba Qamar, is someone who is stuck in a marriage with an absentee husband, rotting away with time and living with her blind sister-in-law Sakina, played by Sania Saeed. Hina is in a prison of her own, which starts taking a toll on her. Her only escape is Amaltas, played by debutant Hamza Khawaja who literally dives into her world to save her. There is something mysterious about his character that pulls Hina towards to him. Their fiery chemistry is visible in the song Mukhra sung by Atif Aslam. Throughout the song, there are sparks between the two as they crave for more. The recreation of the lion-mating dance in Naina by Sohail Shehzad is an example of how the animalistic instincts are symbolised within the movie.

In addition to that, the symbolism and use of the four elements, Earth, Water, Fire and Air is executed beautifully by Khoosat as his attention to details is commendable. The dreamy landscape, the dark corners and lakes of Soon Valley will not only make us wish that we were there, but now give us something that we can relate to via Kamli. From the close-up shots to the details of setting in every scene, from the meaningful dialogues to the expressions performed by the actors were so intense that you would get teary eyed, no matter how much you hold it in.

We can see that each character is battling their own inner conflicts, which makes one realise that every character in the movie is important for the buildup. We also see Zeenat, played by Nimra Bucha an artist battling with alcoholism and her dead-end marriage with Nadir Malik, played by Omair Rana. The toxicity is visible in their marriage with the way they communicate, their surroundings which, include the interiors of their house, the colours and the empty vibe.

The way Khoosat highlighted the taboo topic of various mental issues was so powerful that the industry needs to take a note or two. These issues were not thrown in your face and left to deal with, but the development of each character led from one thing to the next; towards the end you find out that Hina is schizophrenic. Similarly, Sakina is the perfect yet imperfect sister-in-law. It may appear that her visual imparity may also be a symbol in itself; the fact that she is blinded by how overprotective, selfish and manipulative she has been throughout the years. It is a trauma response that women in our society exude such behaviour as it only ends up killing their peace in one way or another.

On that note, it has become clear that this is a cinematic masterpiece. It will take you on an emotional journey, as you feel angry at one moment and smile the next. You will feel at edge but remain calm; it is a tragic love affair that has been executed beautifully by the director and the actors. You will understand this when you see Hina’s intense expression or Amaltas’ blank yet meaningful face. It is a must-watch for all those who want to see art in its realest form in cinema.

The writer is a journalist. She can be reached at saneelajawad@gmail.com and Tweets at @SaneelaJawad