KP expanding free health coverage: Jhagra

Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra said on Tuesday that provincial government was in process to further expand health insurance programme under the Sehat Card Plus.

In a statement, he said that KP Sehat Card Plus was forging ahead, with new top up insurance programme, offering enhanced coverage including OPD and medicine.

He said that stakeholders’ meeting held at health department was attended by leading insurance companies like New Jubilee, Adamjee, Salam Takaful, Pak Qatar Takaful, State Life, IGI, Askari, United and Alfalah.

we have worked for almost one year on the outline of the programme. Families will be able to enhance basic free coverage for a reasonable fee, with at least 4 packages enhancing critical care coverage to up to Rs. 10 million and providing OPD and medicine coverage on co-payment. The minister said that Sehat Card Plus programme had transformed both the health and insurance industries in the country, adding that this enhanced programme will transform the industry again. He said that KP would surge ahead on healthcare reforms with strong participation of the industry.