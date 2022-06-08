‘Eastbay Expressway to harness Gwadar Port’s role in int’l logistics’

“When open to traffic, the Eastbay Expressway will connect the Gwadar Port and Pakistan’s national highways. It will expand transportation between Gwadar and other places in Pakistan and even other regional countries, further harness the Gwadar Port’s role as an international logistics hub and boost socioeconomic development of the Gwadar Port region,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference, according to Gwadar Pro. Zhao shared that when he was posted in Pakistan, he visited the Gwadar Port seven times and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eastbay Expressway.

“I’m happy about the project’s completion”, he said, “China will continue to work with Pakistan in the development and operation of CPEC projects including the Gwadar Port, and inject strong impetus into Pakistan’s economic development, improvement of people’s livelihood and regional economic integration, for the betterment of the local people and beyond”. The Eastbay Expressway of the Gwadar Port is a $ 153 million early harvest project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and a key transportation infrastructure project promoting regional connectivity. It starts from China-Pak Friendship Avenue in Gwadar Port and converges with the existing Makran Coastal N10 Highway. The expressway has a total length of 19.49Km, with 6-lane-embankment and 4-lane-pavement in each way and a design speed limit of 100km/h. On June 3rd, it was inaugurated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Gwadar.