Rupee sheds Rs2.14 against US Dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs2.14 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs200.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs197.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs197.6 and Rs199.6 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.96 and closed at Rs214.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs212.92. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs251.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.02. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 58 paisas to close at Rs54.46 and Rs53.33 respectively.