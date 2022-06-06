PTI rejects Shehbaz’s ‘grand dialogue’ offer

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sunday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of holding a “grand dialogue” among all stakeholders of the country. PTI’s Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib, in a video statement, said the idea of a grand dialogue had been offered by the incumbent government to hide its failures as well as the inflation that had hit the country in the first 50 days of it coming into power.

“Those who served as a curse to the poor people have laid the foundation of political and economic chaos in the country,” said Habib, adding that the incumbent government was making “hilarious claims ” of fixing the economy by increasing oil, electricity, and gas prices by 40-45%.

“The main beneficiary of their grand dialogue will not be health, economy and education but Maqsood chaprasi,” alleged the PTI leader.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz had remarked that Pakistan urgently needs a grand dialogue, underscoring that “we should think above ourselves and our personal likes and dislikes” and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation. “We will have to hold a grand dialogue with all stakeholders of the country if we have to lead Pakistan forward,” the premier had said.