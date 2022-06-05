Four of a family killed in forest fire in Swat

As many as four people including three female were burnt to death while battling the violent fire at a mountain forest in Chaksar area, Swat. The official of fire extinguishing department and others department concerns were rush to the site to rescue the people and also started operation to beat out the fire. Forestry department footage of the blaze shows grass and trees ablaze, with volunteers trying to prevent it from spreading. District disaster management authority spokesperson Inamullah Khan said that a Rescue 1122 team and revenue department staff had reached the area to douse the fire while more teams were on the way. “Forest, revenue and rescue staff are making efforts to extinguish the fire,” he said. The spokesperson said the fire had erupted in some bushes and spread to engulf a larger area. He added that the bodies of the victims were taken to the basic health unit in Chakesar’s Gunangar area. Separately, Shangla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziaur Rehman said he had directed relevant staff, including Rescue 1122 and forest department staff, to reach the affected area and begin relief efforts. The DC said they had been instructed to control the fire as soon as possible.