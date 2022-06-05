Imran Khan is Fast Becoming a Security Risk

There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. It was said by the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah but former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has completely forgotten these golden words. In his recent interview with a private news channel, Imran Khan has talked about the dismemberment of Pakistan which is really unfortunate as no patriotic Pakistani can even think of it. The recent interviews of Imran Khan and his public speeches rightly show that he is desperate since his ouster from the Prime Minister’s Office in the result of truly a democratic and parliamentary move. He has lost his mind and, therefore, started talking like Narendra Modi of India. A leader is someone who unites the nation but he is doing the opposite through spreading hatred among the people.

In his TV interview, Imran Khan said that our Army will be weakened if the establishment doesn’t take the right decisions according to the prevailing situation in the country. He went on to say that Pakistan will lose its nuclear arms and then this country will be broken into three pieces. No sane mind can even think of uttering such words. The problem with Imran Khan is that he doesn’t want an apolitical or neutral establishment. He desperately needs an establishment that will help him again in paving his way to reach the Prime Minister’s House. According to Imran, the establishment is “rejected” if it is neutral. Since his ouster from the PM Office through a democratic move of political forces, Imran Khan is blaming the establishment for his disgraceful exit from the power corridors. He doesn’t have any plan in hand to do his future politics and therefore he has started attacking the institutions of this country.

The recent statements of Imran Khan rightly show that he is fast becoming a security risk for the country. Unfortunately, politicians start holding responsible the establishment and the army after their removal from the offices. They lose the coveted offices due to their own mistakes but start blaming the establishment after their ouster. It is a humble request to Imran Khan to stop talking about dismembering the country and army only for the sake of his own dirty politics. There will be no one to even discuss Imran Khan’s politics but Pakistan is here and it will remain intact till the end. There is utter jubilation in India since Imran Khan gave this controversial interview. It is being said on TV channels in the neighbouring country that Imran Khan did what the Indian Army couldn’t do.

Imran Khan is talking rubbish when he says that he didn’t have complete authority when he was in power. He himself claimed that he wasn’t fully prepared when he came into power. It is a huge question mark over what he claims his 22-years long political struggle. What was he doing in the Prime Minister’s Office if he wasn’t fully prepared to hold the most coveted office in the country? He shouldn’t tell a lie to the nation and admit that he was removed from office because he didn’t perform well. Was the Pakistan Army a hindrance in its way to improving the economy of the country? The Army never stopped him from controlling inflation. His popularity was dropped manifold in the public just because of his own poor performance. Where is the Pakistan Army in this entire episode? Was the Pakistan Army responsible for Usman Buzdar’s worst performance in Punjab? This man literally ruined the largest province of the country due to bad governance. Did the army give a license to Farah Goggi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar to break all previous records of corruption in Punjab? The answer is a big no. It is the policies of Imran Khan that became the reason for his ouster from the office. His own MNAs and MPAs showed displeasure over his poor performance and kicked him out through a vote of no-confidence. It is really unfair to take credit for good projects and blame others for failures. Imran Khan should gracefully face the results of his own wrongdoings and mistakes.

After facing many humiliations during the last two months, Imran Khan’s politics has entered a narrow street and therefore he is frustrated. He is fast becoming a pressure group instead of becoming a political leader. There was a man called Altaf Hussain who once had complete control over the city of Karachi. He used to enjoy the authority to logjam Karachi in just a few minutes. He also started verbal attacks on Pakistan and its Army while talking about dismembering it. History has witnessed that there is no one in Karachi now to chant the slogan of Altaf Hussain but Pakistan is still here. It is a great lesson for Imran Khan and therefore he should tender an apology to the nation for talking against Pakistan. He should become a leader, not a pressure group.

Our politicians should keep one thing in mind that their politics is alive just due to this country and they are nothing without Pakistan. Imran Khan has remained in the highest office of this country and therefore he must show some responsibility. He must remember the words of Quaid that there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan. Our nuclear arms are also in safe hands and no one can even think of snatching our pride.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.