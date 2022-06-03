Roe, Roe, Roe

There is–no doubt–a lot of noise surrounding political discourse in the US. From the second Amendment and gun control to issues surrounding precedence on the decades-old Roe v Wade case, and how it affects state choice over “societal choice”, the amount of pressure this election has generated is like never before.

Indeed, it is a Mid-Term election and does not have direct consequences on the executive branch. However, a substantial amount of votes and inundation for a specific political party can be an anathema for the governance of the US. Each election always has its own set of consequences, but in America, these elections give truth to words and votes to divide policies for making a sustainable society.

The issue of Roe is an issue that pops up every year. Whether it’s the election of new precinct leaders or the appointment of a Supreme Court justice, the issue of women’s rights always takes centre stage. Recently, the issue caught more attention, after a leaked verbal draft of opinion by the justices, which challenged the 1973 instance (410 US 113), by arguing the independence of states, in terms of legislation, regarding Roe. Progressive voices fear for the future of Roe, and what it entails for women governed by an increasingly right-wing bureaucratic lobby.

Just last year, the Supreme Court, forwarded an overturning of a (cite an example) case, giving six weeks for women to make the choice. This fueled much anger among many-including conservatives, who argued that there is no “life,” in the “pro-life” legislation. This series of bills is waiting to be passed by legislatures nationwide, as the White House tries to counter these moves with words and action, directed toward Congress. The Code to ratify Roe v. Wade into the constitution is up to Congress. A divided Congress that is, that sees fluctuating majority numbers with a 50-50 senate, unable to agree upon anything substantial.

In America, elections give truth to words and votes to divide policies for making a sustainable society.

20 states are planning to announce measures to curb the practice and prosecute medical professionals offering the service. However, a Pew Research poll, conducted after the leaked verbal judgment of the SCOTUS, suggested that an overwhelming majority supported legalising Roe. They either wanted it to be completely decided by the individual, or by instance, again individually so. The rest suggested its malpractice and an injustice to the unborn fetus, while two per cent had no judgement at all. A highly polarised issue, the case signifies what voters are looking to see ahead of November’s Mid-terms.

There are two issues to this; legalities, and survival.

These children make themselves into the confusing array of the world, only to get shot, before graduating from middle school. What happened in Uvalde? What happened in Buffalo? Just a plethora of tragedies, that hold the life of the unborn sacred but not the life of living, breathing children. This “pro-life” stance at the same time advocates for more guns in society. Let’s chart this out real quick. Children, are no doubt an important addition to society, and are a blessing wherever they go, but are these children to be left to the mercy of weapons that are more readily available than a health-care provider, in case a woman is unable, in terms of her health, to give birth.

But what does this mean for Democrats and Republicans, heading into one of the most socially consequential elections of the decade?

Democrats have already announced measures to make the ruling a part of federal law to help overcome hurdles put forward by the minority but powerful lobby that aims to demolish its chances. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, had announced after the bombshell Politico uncovered, that he intended to hold a vote to ratify Roe, for nationwide compliance. The Senate needs a simple majority for federal authorisation at 50 votes. The US Senate currently stands at a 50-50 divide, with the Vice President acting as the tie-breaker. In simple terms, Democrats would have the votes, but the filibustering pursued by their moderate wing acts as a hurdle for them to pass legislation in a substantial number of days. This means, that America, could very well have to see days where Roe and its policies seem to be illegal. These days could be leading up to the election, where the court goes on vacation and argues cases after the summer.

Now, with a new justice in place, following a rather awkward discussion on Former Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which was removed for reasons, even he couldn’t agree upon at first, the court is seen upon a new avenue of discussion. Will this be a political bombardment on court rulings? Surely.

The fact of the matter is, that a significant population of the democratic caucus on Capitol Hill, saw their electability upon balancing between economic reforms and upholding Roe v. Wade. That’s the reason their constituents saw them, over others. If Democrats, specifically moderates continue to blockade the commitment of women’s rights in America, it could not only be a tough year ahead for their caucus but a desperate era till 2024, with President Biden holding a smaller majority, if things get out of hand. Senators like Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, could not only see their seats collapse but take others down with them. Strong progressives advocating for the people of their states, will not have that edge over Republicans. President Biden has already endorsed the idea of voting for “pro-choice” candidates in November, but would his endorsement be enough. His approval rating currently stands at 45 per cent, which is a factor in both the inflation crisis and commodity shortage in the country. The question in everyone’s head now, is how Abortion rights will cremate on policy fronts for each party.

The writer is a freelance researcher and an investigative journalist

The writer is a freelance columnist.