Aligarh Prof sent on leave after offering namaz in Aligarh college lawns

A college professor in Aligarh was placed on leave after a video of him performing ‘namaz’ on the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action.

After the incident was reported at Sri Varshney College, Professor S R Khalid was placed on one month’s mandatory leave on Tuesday.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, according to a spokesman for the college, after some youth leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) accused the teacher of indiscipline and attempting to disturb the peace by offering prayers in a public place.

A complaint was also filed at the Kuwarsi police station in this regard.