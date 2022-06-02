Mira Rajput is currently on a Panchkarma detox

We owe a lot to Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput who has been doing her bit to educate millennials and Gen Z about the vast and long-term benefits of Ayurveda.

Whether it’s Ayurvedic beauty or a way of life, Mira is strong advocate of A-beauty. I’ve given most of her tricks a shot and seen it work almost instantly.

Earlier, Mira went on to share a pretty post of her OOTD but it’s the caption that has our attention. Mira opted for an overzised printed kurta and teamed it with matching parallel pants and kohlapuri heels. With soft waves and fabulous skin, she sure looks stunning.

But her caption will get you wondering too. Mira wrote, “POV in the middle of seven-day Panchkarma detox – but had to attend a PTA” We did some research and the Panchkarma detox has more benefits than you can imagine.

WHAT IS PANCHKARMA DETOX? As the word suggests, the detox is a process in Sanskrit to remove toxins from your body and restore the natural ‘constitution’ of the body. This Ayurvedic therapy focusses on cleansing all your sense organs and remove the toxins that block the flows of your Prana

FIVE PANCHAKARMA TREATMENTS

Nasya: Cleansing five sense organs and nervous system through nostrils

Vamana: Cleansing digestive system by medically induced vomiting

Virechana: Cleansis stomach, intestines, though purgation

Basti: Cleansing colon with ayurvedic enema

Rakta Mochana: Cleansing blood wit leeches

DURATION

The duration to detox your body is ideally 21 to 28 days but you can also try 14 days.

BENEFITS OF PANCHKARMA DETOX

Instantly removes toxins from the body

Improves metabolism

Restores hormonal imbalance

Improves blood circulation

Restores appetite

Improves concentration and memory

Better sleep quality

Soothes your system

LIFESTYLE MODIFICATIONS — you will need to change your basic lifestyle. You will have to give up alcohol/smoking during this period. Follow a 7am to 7pm system for your meals and stick to satvik cuisine.

DETOX MODIFICATION — taking a full break from your work and family cna be difficult. The best thing you can do is modify the detox a little bit to suit your lifestyle. Start your meal at 7 am and finish your last meal by 7pm. Completely cut out sugar and caffeine. Ensure to meditate and practise yoga for at least 45 minutes a day. Go for Ayurvedic massages. Don’t try to experiment for anything apart from the food without proper supervision.