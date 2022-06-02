Pakistan start their campaign with victory over Sri Lanka in first ODI

KARACHI: Pakistan women made short work of a target of 169 to defeat visitors Sri Lanka women by eight wickets in the first match of their three-match ODI series at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi here on Wednesday. A 143-run stand between Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof, with Sidra Ameen dismissed for 76 just two runs from victory, while Bismah Maroof finished undefeated on 62, which helped Pakistan hunt down the target of 169 with 49 balls to spare. Sri Lanka tried both seam and spin, but couldn’t quite muster the discipline of those early overs. The lines were errant, the lengths failed to penetrate and the intensity simply couldn’t be cranked up. With each run, a below-par total began to look less intimidating, and for much of the last hour, it was more of a procession than a chase.

Earlier, Sri Lanka looked all at sea from the very start as they struggled to put up runs on the board. A horrible mix-up in the fourth over resulted in the wicket of Hasini Perera, and though their captain Chamari Athapaththu managed to play some beautiful shots, she too perished before the end of the 15th over. A third wicket followed soon after as the visitors slipped to 46-3. It is then that Nilakshi de Silva and Prasadani Weerakkody took on the task of rebuilding. The duo made slow progress, but their efforts ensured the Lankans did not lose further wickets. Steadily they rebuilt the innings, pushing the score towards 100. However, soon after their half-century stand in the 30th over, Pakistan struck back. It was all downhill from there for Sri Lanka as the hosts picked up three quick wickets in the space of four deliveries. If not for Kavisha Dilhari’s resilient 49 not out, the visitors would have been in a more troublesome state. With Pakistan keeping things tight at the other end, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a sub-par 169 in the 48th over. Ghulam Fatima picked up four wickets, while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal claimed two each.

Brief scores:

Pakistan women 170 for 2 (Sidra Ameen 76, Bismah Maroof 62 not out) beat Sri Lanka women 169 all out (Kavisha Dilhari 49, Ghulam Fatima 4-21) by eight wickets.